Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Punjab Kings v Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the IPL on Wednesday
Best bet
Punjab Kings to hit more sixes
3pts 10-11 bet365
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, is one of the world's most beautiful cricket grounds and the altitude could lead to some big-hitting fireworks from hosts Punjab Kings.
Visitors Delhi Capitals' hopes of reaching the IPL playoffs were ended by Saturday's home defeat to Punjab in which they crumbled from 69-0 to 136-8, chasing a target of 168.
Punjab's total was practically a one-man effort as opener Prabhsimran Singh scored 103 of their 154 runs off the bat, hitting six of their eight sixes.
Delhi mustered only two maximums in the run-chase and Punjab are well worth a bet to hit more sixes in the reverse fixture with Shikhar Dhawan and England pair Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran in their top order.
Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma has cracked 18 sixes from just 167 deliveries in this season's IPL while Delhi's leading runscorer David Warner has cleared the ropes only three times in 12 innings this season.
