Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm

Best bet

Royal Challengers Bangalore to have highest opening partnership

2pts 8-11 general

Mumbai Indians v Royal Challenger Bangalore predictions

Little separates Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in this season's Indian Premier League and their encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday should not disappoint.

Both sides have five wins and five defeats to their name in the 2023 IPL, although Mumbai are looking to recover from an unconvincing six-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings last time out.

Their top two of Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan were particularly poor in that contest, scoring only 13 runs between them, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are a good bet to have the highest opening partnership when these rivals lock horns.

Bangalore's opening pair of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are masters of the game and have looked in good nick this season.

In their last three matches, Kohli and Du Plessis have combined for scores of 100 against Delhi Capitals, 75 against Lucknow Super Giants and 71 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

They can get their side off to a good start on an excellent wicket conducive to high scores.

