Lucknow v Gujarat & Mumbai v Punjab predictions and cricket betting tips: Stoinis set to star

Where to watch Lucknow v Gujarat & Mumbai v Punjab

Lucknow Super Giants v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Marcus Stoinis top Lucknow Super Giants runscorer

1pt 17-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Lucknow v Gujarat & Mumbai v Punjab predictions

Lucknow Super Giants beat in-form Rajasthan Royals by ten runs on Wednesday and bookmakers are struggling to pick a favourite when they host defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis shone with the ball against Rajasthan, dismissing well-set openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler to spark a collapse from the Royals, and he looks overpriced to be Lucknow's top performer with the bat on Saturday.

Opener KL Rahul heads the betting but Gujarat have a high-class bowling attack who could make early inroads into the home side's top order, just as Bangalore did on April 10. Stoinis top-scored with 65 off 30 balls from number five that day, helping Lucknow to a one-wicket win, and has made 144 runs from just 98 deliveries this season.

Mumbai Indians are 8-11 to extend their winning streak to four matches when they host Punjab Kings and England fast bowler Jofra Archer is closing in on a return to action after missing Mumbai's last four games with a sore elbow.

