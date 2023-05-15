Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday

Best bet

Mumbai Indians

2pts 8-11 Hills

Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions

Lucknow Super Giants won both of their clashes with Mumbai Indians in the 2022 IPL but this season they face the five-time champions without injured captain KL Rahul, who scored centuries in both of last term's victories.

Lucknow have struggled at home recently. They failed to chase down 136 against Gujarat, then got bowled out for 108 against Bangalore.



They stumbled to 125-7 off 19.2 overs against Chennai before rain ended their last home fixture prematurely and, despite an encouraging weekend win at struggling Hyderabad, the Super Giants are there to be be opposed.

Mumbai's star-studded batting unit has hit form in spectacular style, crunching 25 sixes in their last two matches, wins over Bangalore and table-topping Gujarat.

Suryakumar Yadav is in stunning nick, scoring 55, 66, 26, 83 and 103 not out in his last five innings, and he and his Mumbai teammates can extend Lucknow's lean run on their own patch.

