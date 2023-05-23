Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mumbai Indians to have higher opening partnership

2pts 4-5 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians predictions

Lucknow Super Giants have won all three of their IPL meetings with Mumbai Indians but that streak is expected to end in Wednesday's playoff Eliminator in Chennai.

Mumbai are the most successful side in IPL history, winning five titles, and they have bounced back well this season after finishing bottom of the table.

A top order featuring Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green and Tim David is as powerful as any in the competition but they let Lucknow off the hook in both innings of their penultimate league fixture, losing to the Super Giants by five runs.

Lucknow are missing injured captain KL Rahul, who scored centuries in both of their 2022 wins over Mumbai, and their opening partnerships since his hip injury have been nought, 18, 88, 12, 12 and 14.

That stand of 88 came against Gujarat, whose openers had put on 142 in just 12.1 overs batting first, so Mumbai are worth backing to have the higher opening partnership in the Eliminator.

