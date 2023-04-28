Kolkata v Gujarat and Delhi v Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Gujarat Titans to beat Kolkata Knight Riders

3pts 8-11 general

Kolkata v Gujarat and Delhi v Hyderabad predictions

Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a spectacular start to the Indian Premier League, lifting the trophy in their first season as a franchise last year and making an impressive start to their title defence in 2023.

The Titans have won 17 of their 23 matches since joining the IPL at the start of the 2022 season and they should extend that superb record against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Gujarat have dug deep in their last two wins, beating Lucknow by seven runs when the Super Giants needed just 31 off the last 36 balls with nine wickets in hand, then firing 70 off the final four overs to set up a match-winning total against Mumbai.

KKR beat Bangalore on Wednesday but had lost their previous four games, including a 49-run drubbing at home to Chennai.

In Saturday's second game, resurgent Delhi, who lost their first five matches of the season, are 4-5 to claim a third straight win when they face struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad.

