Kolkata v Gujarat and Delhi v Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Saturday
Where to watch
Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Titans
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Gujarat Titans to beat Kolkata Knight Riders
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday
3pts 8-11 general
Kolkata v Gujarat and Delhi v Hyderabad predictions
Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a spectacular start to the Indian Premier League, lifting the trophy in their first season as a franchise last year and making an impressive start to their title defence in 2023.
The Titans have won 17 of their 23 matches since joining the IPL at the start of the 2022 season and they should extend that superb record against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Gujarat have dug deep in their last two wins, beating Lucknow by seven runs when the Super Giants needed just 31 off the last 36 balls with nine wickets in hand, then firing 70 off the final four overs to set up a match-winning total against Mumbai.
KKR beat Bangalore on Wednesday but had lost their previous four games, including a 49-run drubbing at home to Chennai.
In Saturday's second game, resurgent Delhi, who lost their first five matches of the season, are 4-5 to claim a third straight win when they face struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad.
