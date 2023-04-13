Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Aiden Markram top Sunrisers Hyderabad runscorer

1pt 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Kolkata Knight Riders have showcased their power-hitting depth in their last two IPL matches and they are 4-5 to claim a third straight win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

KKR recovered from 89-5 to post a match-winning total of 204-7 against Bangalore in their last home game, thanks largely to number seven Shardul Thakur, who cracked 68 off 29 balls.

Sunday's victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans was even more spectacular as Rinku Singh struck five consecutive sixes in the final over to seal an improbable triumph.

The Sunrisers lost their first two matches before easing to an eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings last weekend.

Skipper Aiden Markram closed out the run-chase with an unbeaten 37 from 21 deliveries and the South African batsman looks a big price to top-score for the visitors.

Markram's last innings before coming to the IPL was 175 off 126 balls – featuring seven sixes – in an ODI against the Netherlands, looks a big price to top-score for the visitors.

