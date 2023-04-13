Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Friday

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram can lead from the front
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram can lead from the frontCredit: Gallo Images

Where to watch  Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Friday

Best bet

Aiden Markram top Sunrisers Hyderabad runscorer
1pt 11-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Kolkata Knight Riders have showcased their power-hitting depth in their last two IPL matches and they are 4-5 to claim a third straight win against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

KKR recovered from 89-5 to post a match-winning total of 204-7 against Bangalore in their last home game, thanks largely to number seven Shardul Thakur, who cracked 68 off 29 balls.

Sunday's victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans was even more spectacular as Rinku Singh struck five consecutive sixes in the final over to seal an improbable triumph.

The Sunrisers lost their first two matches before easing to an eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings last weekend.

Skipper Aiden Markram closed out the run-chase with an unbeaten 37 from 21 deliveries and the South African batsman looks a big price to top-score for the visitors.

Markram's last innings before coming to the IPL was 175 off 126 balls – featuring seven sixes – in an ODI against the Netherlands, looks a big price to top-score for the visitors.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 13 April 2023Last updated 17:06, 13 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL