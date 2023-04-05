Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket, Thursday 3pm

Best bet

Harshal Patel top Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket taker

1pt 7-2 Hills, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli put on an impressive performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to victory over Mumbai Indians in their first IPL match of the season and they are 4-6 to follow up against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR fell short in their rain-affected opener against Punjab Kings but they will be boosted by the return of pace bowler Lockie Ferguson for this clash.

England left-armer Reece Topley fell heavily on his shoulder in RCB’s first match and is a doubt to play.

Despite that, he remains the same price to be top Bangalore wicket taker alongside Harshal Patel, who has a rock-solid IPL record.

Patel took the most wickets of any bowler in the tournament in 2021, with a tally of 32 in 15 games, and managed 19 in the same number of matches last season.

The 32-year-old looks a standout price to be RCB’s top wicket taker in this clash given his track record.

Follow us on Twitter