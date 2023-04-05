Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens in the IPL on Thursday

Harshal Patel can impress for RCB
Harshal Patel can impress for RCBCredit: Pankaj Nangia

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket, Thursday 3pm

Best bet

Harshal Patel top Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket taker
1pt 7-2 Hills, Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore predictions

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli put on an impressive performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore cruised to victory over Mumbai Indians in their first IPL match of the season and they are 4-6 to follow up against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR fell short in their rain-affected opener against Punjab Kings but they will be boosted by the return of pace bowler Lockie Ferguson for this clash.

England left-armer Reece Topley fell heavily on his shoulder in RCB’s first match and is a doubt to play.

Despite that, he remains the same price to be top Bangalore wicket taker alongside Harshal Patel, who has a rock-solid IPL record.

Patel took the most wickets of any bowler in the tournament in 2021, with a tally of 32 in 15 games, and managed 19 in the same number of matches last season.

The 32-year-old looks a standout price to be RCB’s top wicket taker in this clash given his track record.  

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 5 April 2023Last updated 14:45, 5 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL