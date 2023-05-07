Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Liam Livingstone top Punjab Kings runscorer

1pt 4-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings predictions

In this season's first three IPL matches at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the team batting first posted match-winning totals of 204-7, 228-4 and 235-4 before Gujarat Titans coasted to a target of 180 with 13 balls to spare in the Knight Riders' last home game.

Kolkata's middle-order hitters Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell pose a major threat to Punjab Kings on their own patch but the visitors have their own heavy artillery in the form of Liam Livingstone.

The England man has helped the Kings pass 200 in each of their last four matches although they have lost two of those games, conceding a colossal 257-5 against Lucknow and failing to defend 214 against Mumbai last time out.

Livingstone cracked an unbeaten 82 off 42 in the loss to Mumbai, having hit four sixes in a 24-ball 40 against Chennai in the Kings' previous game, and he could prove hard to stop once he gets going at the batting paradise of Eden Gardens.

Follow us on Twitter