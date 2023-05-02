Racing Post logo
IPL

IPL predictions and cricket betting tips: Chennai Super Kings to showcase six-hitting prowess

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday

Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube lashes out
Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube lashes outCredit: R. SATISH BABU

Where to watch

Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Wednesday
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Chennai Super Kings to hit more sixes than Lucknow Super Giants
2pts 10-11 bet365

Wednesday's IPL predictions

The playoffs are hurtling into view for the ten teams in the Indian Premier League and the race for a top-four berth could not be tighter.

Just four points separated top spot to seventh position prior to Tuesday's clash between league leaders Gujarat Titans and basement boys Delhi Capitals, and Wednesday's double helping of action is another opportunity for the four teams involved to gain the upper hand in the chase for a place in the finals.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings boast identical win-loss records after nine games and their second meeting of the season looks tough to call. 

Chennai beat Lucknow by 12 runs in a high-scoring thriller a month ago with their six-hitting prowess taking them over the line.

The Super Kings hit 13 to the Super Giants' nine in that encounter and overall this season they have registered 86 maximums to Lucknow's 71.

Chennai are blessed with six-hitters throughout their order and at a shade of odds-on they appeal to again register more maximums than Lucknow.

Wednesday's second clash is similarly difficult to decipher with bookmakers struggling to split the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Today's top sports betting stories

Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter
Published on 2 May 2023Last updated 14:01, 2 May 2023
