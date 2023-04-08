Racing Post logo
IPL

Indian Premier League predictions and cricket betting tips: Punjab Kings to lord it over Hyderabad

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punab Kings in the IPL on Sunday

Punjab Kings' Sam Curran celebrate after the dismissal of Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell
Credit: MONEY SHARMA

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Punjab Kings to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad
3pts 4-5 general

Indian Premier League predictions

Gujurat Titans would be forgiven for thinking that winning in the Indian Premier League comes easy.

The Titans took home the title in their first season in the world’s premier T20 competition last year and the champions have started their title defence with comfortable wins over Chennai and Delhi.

Gujurat are a shade of odds-on to maintain their perfect start against Kolkata on Sunday morning, although they are perhaps on the short side to beat a side they defeated by only eight runs in their sole meeting in 2022 and who thumped Bangalore by 81 runs on Thursday.

Therefore, it may be wiser to hold off until the day's second match, in which the Punjab Kings look rock-solid odds-on shots to beat Hyderabad.

The Kings are also two from two, holding their nerve to beat Kolkata and last season’s runners-up Rajasthan, whereas Hyderabad, who finished eighth of ten teams last year, have lost their opening two games of the new campaign. 

author image
Matthew IrelandRacing Post Reporter
Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 15:08, 8 April 2023
icon
