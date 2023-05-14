Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL on Monday

Afghan superstar Rashid Khan can shine for Gujarat Titans
Afghan superstar Rashid Khan can shine for Gujarat TitansCredit: Gareth Copley

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Rashid Khan to be player of the match
1pt 8-1 bet365

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Gujarat Titans remain on course for a successful IPL title defence despite a chastening defeat to Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The Titans lost by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium but it would have been an absolute rout without a stunning performance from their Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan.

The leg-spinner took 4-30 while his fellow bowlers were thrashed around the park by Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav and he then came in at number eight to smack an unbeaten 79 from just 32 balls.

Rashid cracked ten sixes in that innings, proving that he is now a potential matchwinner with bat as well as ball. He missed out on the player-of-the-match award at the Wankhede thanks to Suryakumar's sensational century but should be backed to star for Gujarat back at their Ahmedabad base.

Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are enduring a tough campaign although their last three wins have all come away from home and they are 11-8 to upset the 2022 champions.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 14:56, 14 May 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL