Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Monday

Best bet

Rashid Khan to be player of the match

1pt 8-1 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Gujarat Titans v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Gujarat Titans remain on course for a successful IPL title defence despite a chastening defeat to Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The Titans lost by 27 runs at the Wankhede Stadium but it would have been an absolute rout without a stunning performance from their Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan.

The leg-spinner took 4-30 while his fellow bowlers were thrashed around the park by Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav and he then came in at number eight to smack an unbeaten 79 from just 32 balls.

Rashid cracked ten sixes in that innings, proving that he is now a potential matchwinner with bat as well as ball. He missed out on the player-of-the-match award at the Wankhede thanks to Suryakumar's sensational century but should be backed to star for Gujarat back at their Ahmedabad base.

Opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad are enduring a tough campaign although their last three wins have all come away from home and they are 11-8 to upset the 2022 champions.

Follow us on Twitter