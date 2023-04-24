Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Cricket & DAZN

Best bet

Gujarat Titans to beat Mumbai Indians

2pts 4-5 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians predictions

Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League title in their inaugural season last year and they already look to be dangerous playoff contenders in 2023.

The Titans have started the season with four wins from their opening six matches and they were not disgraced in the two matches they lost either.

Gujarat first lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their third match of the season but still put on 204 runs, while their other defeat came with only four balls to spare against a Rajasthan Royals side expected to achieve big things this season.

With 228 runs scored in six innings this season, Shubman Gill is making steady progress with the bat for Gujarat and they are a decent bet to win their next match against Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai were hopeless last season, finishing bottom of the pile in the IPL.

And although they have shown signs of improvement this year, there is still plenty of work to do. The team have a 3-3 record after six games and suffered convincing defeats at the very start of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

