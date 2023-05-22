Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings predictions

The IPL playoffs start with a top-class clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, who finished first and second in the regular-season standings.

The winners of Qualifier 1 go straight through to Sunday's final in Ahmedabad while the losers face the winners of the Eliminator between Lucknow and Mumbai in Friday's Qualifier 2.

Chennai have the benefit of playing at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, but it is still hard to oppose a Gujarat side who have dominated the IPL since joining the competition at the start of last season.

The Titans, brilliantly led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, won 12 of their 16 matches on their way to the title in 2022 and they have maintained those standards this term, topping the table again thanks to ten victories in 14 league fixtures.

Gujarat chased down 198 to beat in-form Bangalore on Sunday and opener Shubman Gill is in irresistible form, scoring 94 not out, six, 101 and 104 not out in his last four innings.

Gill's 36-ball 63 fired the Titans to a five-wicket win over Chennai in the opening game of the season and they have won all three of their meetings with the Super Kings.

Chennai's big-money signing Ben Stokes has returned to England after injury restricted him to just two appearances. They lost their last home game to Kolkata, struggling against KKR spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, so Gujarat's ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan may well cause problems when the Super Kings bat.

IPL playoff schedule

Tuesday (Chennai)

Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Wednesday (Chennai)

Eliminator: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Friday (Ahmedabad)

Qualifier 2: Losers of Qualifier 1 v Winners of Eliminator

Sunday (Ahmedabad)

Final: Winners of Qualifier 1 v Winners of Qualifier 2

