Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow predictions and cricket betting tips
Where to watch Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow
Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday
Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday
Best bet
Quinton de Kock top Lucknow runscorer v Kolkata
2pts 11-4 BoyleSports, Hills
Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow predictions
At the start of the final round of IPL regular-season fixtures only defending champions Gujarat Titans were guaranteed a place in the playoffs but Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are aiming to seal their spots on Saturday.
Chennai travel to Delhi in the first game of the day while Lucknow will be hoping to repeat last season's success against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were beaten in both of their 2022 meetings with the Super Giants.
KKR have lost four of their six matches at Eden Gardens this season and Lucknow opener Quinton de Kock is worth backing to punish the home bowlers in batsman-friendly conditions in Kolkata.
De Kock played a key role in last season's wins over the Knight Riders, scoring 50 off 29 balls in Pune and 140 not out off 70 in an extraordinary game in Mumbai, where Lucknow scored 210 for no wicket batting first and won by just two runs.
