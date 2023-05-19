Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow

Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Quinton de Kock top Lucknow runscorer v Kolkata

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

2pts 11-4 BoyleSports, Hills

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Delhi v Chennai and Kolkata v Lucknow predictions

At the start of the final round of IPL regular-season fixtures only defending champions Gujarat Titans were guaranteed a place in the playoffs but Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are aiming to seal their spots on Saturday.

Chennai travel to Delhi in the first game of the day while Lucknow will be hoping to repeat last season's success against Kolkata Knight Riders, who were beaten in both of their 2022 meetings with the Super Giants.

KKR have lost four of their six matches at Eden Gardens this season and Lucknow opener Quinton de Kock is worth backing to punish the home bowlers in batsman-friendly conditions in Kolkata.

De Kock played a key role in last season's wins over the Knight Riders, scoring 50 off 29 balls in Pune and 140 not out off 70 in an extraordinary game in Mumbai, where Lucknow scored 210 for no wicket batting first and won by just two runs.

