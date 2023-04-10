Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Tuesday
Where to watch Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Tuesday
Best bet
Rovman Powell top Delhi Capitals runscorer
1pt 9-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians predictions
Mumbai Indians, who finished bottom of last season's Indian Premier League, have lost their first two games of 2023 but they are 4-5 to beat fellow strugglers Delhi Capitals.
The Capitals have suffered three defeats out of three this term, all by wide margins, and are missing Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has returned home to get married.
Mumbai have issues of their own, including the poor form of key batsmen Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and the fitness of England fast bowler Jofra Archer.
Their power hitting gives them a slight edge over Delhi, which is reflected by the match odds, although a better bet may be Rovman Powell at 9-1 to top-score for the Capitals.
Powell has been dismissed for one and two in his first two IPL innings but he has been in fine form in other franchise leagues and for the West Indies, smashing 43 not out off 18 balls in a T20 win over South Africa on March 25.
