Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans

Sky Sports Main Event & Cricket, 3pm

Best bet

Gujarat Titans to win & hit most sixes

2pts 5-4 bet365

Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans predictions

Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans began their title defence with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings last time out and they can follow up by beating Delhi Capitals in style at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Capitals began their season on the back foot with a 50-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants and coach Ricky Ponting will be after a response.

But his side were sloppy with the ball and in the field last time out, while struggling to cope with the pace of Mark Wood, who finished on 5-14 for the Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans are the bet to win this game but they are also worth backing to score the most sixes.

The Capitals are expected to draft in specialist wicketkeeper Phil Salt for this match, meaning they are likely to drop power batsman Rovman Powell, whereas the Titans are welcoming back big-hitter David Miller, who struck 23 sixes in last year's IPL.

