Chennai v Mumbai and Delhi v Bangalore predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai v Mumbai and Delhi v Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Saturday

Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Saturday

Best bet

Bangalore to have higher opening partnership v Delhi

3pts 8-11 general

Chennai v Mumbai and Delhi v Bangalore predictions

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a strong start to both innings of Monday's low-scoring victory over Lucknow and they are worth backing to post a higher opening partnership than Delhi Capitals.

Bangalore's ultra-consistent top two Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on 62 before classy opening bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood sparked Lucknow's collapse to 27-4 inside the Powerplay overs.

Siraj and Hazlewood should fancy their chances of more early breakthrough against a Delhi side who have lost their first wicket without scoring in each of their last three matches.

Phil Salt and David Warner were both dismissed within the first seven balls of the tense midweek win over Gujarat and they are likely to be tested by an impressive Bangalore bowling unit.

The first game of the day could be a cracker as Mumbai Indians, who have chased down 213 and 215 to win their last two matches, head to rivals Chennai Super Kings and bookmakers are struggling to separate the teams in the betting.

