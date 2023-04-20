Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 3pm

Best bet

Devon Conway to score 27 or more runs

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad predictions

Chennai Super Kings began the 2023 IPL season with a point to prove after finishing ninth in last season's standings.

Some better performances in the early stages of the new campaign have have marked the Super Kings out as early contenders for a playoff berth and they could be too strong for Hyderabad.

The Super Kings have won three of their last four matches and their most recent outing was a humdinger. Chennai posted 226 against Royal Challengers Bangalore but their opponents fell only eight runs short of what would have been a record IPL run-chase in a high-scoring thriller.

Chennai are reaping the rewards for a more aggressive brand of cricket with New Zealand international Devon Conway central to their approach.

Conway has scored 181 runs in this year's competition but has looked especially good in his side's last two outings.

The Kiwi starred with 83 from just 45 balls against Bangalore last time out, following on from another half-century against Rajasthan.

Conway looks like a man on a mission right now and is worth a bet to score at least 27 runs against Hyderabad.

Follow us on Twitter