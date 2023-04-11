Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday 3pm

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have identical records of two wins and one loss in the early part of the IPL campaign.

However, the Royals arguably should be three from three and are fancied to extend their strong start to the season at Chennai’s expense.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have impressed, hitting 277 runs between them in six innings.

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to turn and the Royals also have a number of exciting spin options, able to choose from Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravicharndran Ashwin and even Australian Adam Zampa, who could make his debut for Rajasthan.

Moeen Ali may return from food poisoning for Chennai and could be dangerous with the ball but Ben Stokes is a doubt with a toe injury.

The Royals look to have a more solid batting line-up and with plenty of spin options on a pitch expected to turn, they can register their third win of the season.

