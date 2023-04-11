Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL on Wednesday

Adam Zampa could make his Rajasthan Royals debut
Adam Zampa could make his Rajasthan Royals debutCredit: Brenton Edwards

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Cricket, Wednesday 3pm

Best bet

Rajasthan Royals
2pts 10-11 general

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals predictions

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have identical records of two wins and one loss in the early part of the IPL campaign. 

However, the Royals arguably should be three from three and are fancied to extend their strong start to the season at Chennai’s expense.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler have impressed, hitting 277 runs between them in six innings. 

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to turn and the Royals also have a number of exciting spin options, able to choose from Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravicharndran Ashwin and even Australian Adam Zampa, who could make his debut for Rajasthan.

Moeen Ali may return from food poisoning for Chennai and could be dangerous with the ball but Ben Stokes is a doubt with a toe injury.

The Royals look to have a more solid batting line-up and with plenty of spin options on a pitch expected to turn, they can register their third win of the season.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 11 April 2023Last updated 14:54, 11 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL