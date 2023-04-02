Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, Monday 3pm

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants

1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants suffered differing fortunes in their opening IPL matches of the season, due mainly to the performance of their bowling attacks.

And the Super Kings’ efforts with the ball could be their downfall again when these two face off.

Mark Wood was the star of the show for Lucknow in their 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, taking five wickets for just 14 runs.

He was helped by strong supporting performances from Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket taker in the IPL in 2021, and Ravi Bishnoi, who is a rising star in India’s spin bowling ranks.

By contrast, Chennai failed to apply any real sustained pressure with the ball in their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their opener, when youngster Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the only player to emerge with any real credit.

Against a formidable Super Giants bowling attack, Ben Stokes and co look likely to fall to another defeat.

