Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants at MA Chidambaram in the Indian Premier League on Monday

Mark Wood took five wickets on his season debut
Mark Wood took five wickets on his season debutCredit: Alex Davidson

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants 

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, Monday 3pm

Best bet

Lucknow Super Giants
1pt 10-11 bet365, Hills 

Betting offers

  • Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
  • Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
  • Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
  • To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
  • Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
  • New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here

Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants predictions

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants suffered differing fortunes in their opening IPL matches of the season, due mainly to the performance of their bowling attacks.

And the Super Kings’ efforts with the ball could be their downfall again when these two face off.

Mark Wood was the star of the show for Lucknow in their 50-run win over Delhi Capitals, taking five wickets for just 14 runs. 

He was helped by strong supporting performances from Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket taker in the IPL in 2021, and Ravi Bishnoi, who is a rising star in India’s spin bowling ranks.

By contrast, Chennai failed to apply any real sustained pressure with the ball in their five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in their opener, when youngster Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the only player to emerge with any real credit.

Against a formidable Super Giants bowling attack, Ben Stokes and co look likely to fall to another defeat.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 13:27, 2 April 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL