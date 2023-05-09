Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Devon Conway top Chennai Super Kings runscorer

2pts 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals predictions

After losing their first five matches of the 2023 IPL season, Delhi Capitals have hit their stride with four wins in their last five outings.

England opener Phil Salt struck 87 off 45 balls as the Capitals strolled to a target of 182 against Bangalore on Saturday but Delhi are likely to be without fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman for a testing trip to Chennai Super Kings.

The hosts got their playoff push back on track with an impressive six-wicket weekend win over Mumbai Indians, restricting their opponents' dangerous batting unit to 139-8.

Opener Devon Conway anchored Chennai's chase with a knock of 44 and, remarkably, that was the New Zealander's lowest score in five home matches this season.

His previous four innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were 92 not out, 77 not out, 50 and 47 and he is well worth backing to top-score for Chennai, particularly as he slammed 87 off 49 deliveries in last year's 91-run rout of Delhi.

