Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
IPL

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday

Devon Conway is enjoying a prolific run of form in home matches for Chennai Super Kings
Devon Conway is enjoying a prolific run of form in home matches for Chennai Super KingsCredit: Pankaj Nangia

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Wednesday

Best bet

Devon Conway top Chennai Super Kings runscorer
2pts 3-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Chennai Super Kings v Delhi Capitals predictions

After losing their first five matches of the 2023 IPL season, Delhi Capitals have hit their stride with four wins in their last five outings.

England opener Phil Salt struck 87 off 45 balls as the Capitals strolled to a target of 182 against Bangalore on Saturday but Delhi are likely to be without fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman for a testing trip to Chennai Super Kings.

The hosts got their playoff push back on track with an impressive six-wicket weekend win over Mumbai Indians, restricting their opponents' dangerous batting unit to 139-8.

Opener Devon Conway anchored Chennai's chase with a knock of 44 and, remarkably, that was the New Zealander's lowest score in five home matches this season.

His previous four innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were 92 not out, 77 not out, 50 and 47 and he is well worth backing to top-score for Chennai, particularly as he slammed 87 off 49 deliveries in last year's 91-run rout of Delhi.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 9 May 2023Last updated 11:17, 9 May 2023
icon
more inIPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIPL