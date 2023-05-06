Racing Post logo
Cricket tips

Gujarat v Lucknow and Rajasthan v Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL on Sunday

Shubman Gill could lead the way for Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill could lead the way for Gujarat TitansCredit: MONEY SHARMA

Where to watch Gujarat v Lucknow and Rajasthan v Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants
Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Shubman Gill top match runscorer in Gujarat v Lucknow
1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

18+begambleaware.org

Sunday's IPL predictions

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans claimed a significant victory on Friday, bowling out Rajasthan Royals for just 118 on their way to a nine-wicket stroll against one of their main title rivals.

The Titans should follow up by beating Lucknow Super Giants at home, although they needed a spectacular collapse in the reverse fixture which Lucknow lost by seven runs despite needing just 39 off 45 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Lucknow's prolific captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL with a hip injury so Gujarat's Shubman Gill is worth backing to be the top runscorer in the match. The India star has enjoyed the Titans' home games in Ahmedabad, scoring 63, 39, 45, 56 and six, and he also top-scored at the venue with 45 not out in last season's final.

Rajasthan should bounce back from Friday's drubbing against the holders when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who blew a great chance of victory in Kolkata last time out, subsiding to a sixth defeat in nine games.

author image
James MiltonRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 May 2023Last updated 15:25, 6 May 2023
