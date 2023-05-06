Gujarat v Lucknow and Rajasthan v Hyderabad predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Gujarat v Lucknow and Rajasthan v Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants

Sky Sports Cricket, 11am Sunday

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sky Sports Cricket, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Shubman Gill top match runscorer in Gujarat v Lucknow

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sunday's IPL predictions

Defending IPL champions Gujarat Titans claimed a significant victory on Friday, bowling out Rajasthan Royals for just 118 on their way to a nine-wicket stroll against one of their main title rivals.

The Titans should follow up by beating Lucknow Super Giants at home, although they needed a spectacular collapse in the reverse fixture which Lucknow lost by seven runs despite needing just 39 off 45 balls with nine wickets in hand.

Lucknow's prolific captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL with a hip injury so Gujarat's Shubman Gill is worth backing to be the top runscorer in the match. The India star has enjoyed the Titans' home games in Ahmedabad, scoring 63, 39, 45, 56 and six, and he also top-scored at the venue with 45 not out in last season's final.

Rajasthan should bounce back from Friday's drubbing against the holders when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad, who blew a great chance of victory in Kolkata last time out, subsiding to a sixth defeat in nine games.

