Friday's T20 Blast predictions and cricket betting tips including Surrey vs Middlesex

Where to watch

Surrey vs Middlesex

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Friday

Best bets

Luke Hollman over 1.5 wickets vs Surrey

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Friday

1pt 100-30 bet365

Birmingham Bears to beat Yorkshire

6.30pm Friday

2pts 4-5 general

Friday's T20 Blast prediction

Surrey have won six of their seven completed matches in this season's T20 Blast South Group while visitors Middlesex have been successful in only one of their first eight fixtures.

Middlesex aced a record Blast run-chase of 253 at The Oval last summer but they were thrashed by 56 runs in last month's home game against Surrey.

Leg-spinner Luke Hollman took 5-16 in a losing cause at Lord's, dismissing five of Surrey's top six. The 23-year-old is a tempting price to take over 1.5 wickets, having claimed 14 scalps in seven innings this term.

Surrey could welcome back England T20 World Cup players Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran and Reece Topley and they should continue their charge towards the quarter-finals.

Yorkshire have recorded two innings victories in Division Two of the County Championship since their last Blast fixture but they may be brought down to earth by Birmingham Bears at Headingley.

Yorkshire have lost three of their last four North Group games including a four-wicket defeat against a powerful Bears side who bowled them out for 145 at Edgbaston.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.