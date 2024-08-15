- More
Friday's One-Day Cup quarter-final predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Friday's One-Day Cup quarter-final matches
When to bet on Friday's One-Day Cup games
Friday 11am
Best bet
Jake Libby top Worcestershire batter
1pt 4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Friday's One-Day Cup predictions
Jake Libby was the top run-scorer in the group stages of this year’s One-Day Cup and he looks a value selection to impress once more when his Worcestershire side visit Warwickshire in one of two quarter-finals in the tournament.
Libby has racked up 414 runs from eight innings in this competition, with four not outs leaving his average at an eye-catching 103.5.
The 31-year-old has been doing some serious damage from the number four spot, making five half-centuries in eight games.
The ultra-consistent former Nottinghamshire batter has top-scored in three of Worcestershire’s eight matches and his patient approach could pay dividends again.
Warwickshire and Worcestershire have met three times in all competitions this season, with each side taking a win in the T20 Blast and the County Championship game ending in a draw so this could be a close contest.
That stalemate saw Libby make knocks of 38 and 101 not out so he should have few issues against this bowling attack.
Worcestershire finished as runners-up in Group A behind Somerset while Warwickshire were third behind Glamorgan and Leicestershire respectively in Group B.
The top two advance automatically to the semi-finals where they will be joined by the respective winners of Friday's matches.
In the other game, Group B runners-up Leicestershire face Hampshire, who finished third in Group A, at Grace Road.
