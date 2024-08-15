Friday's One-Day Cup quarter-final predictions and cricket betting tips

When to bet on Friday's One-Day Cup games

Friday 11am

Best bet

Jake Libby top Worcestershire batter

1pt 4-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Friday's One-Day Cup predictions

Jake Libby was the top run-scorer in the group stages of this year’s One-Day Cup and he looks a value selection to impress once more when his Worcestershire side visit Warwickshire in one of two quarter-finals in the tournament.

Libby has racked up 414 runs from eight innings in this competition, with four not outs leaving his average at an eye-catching 103.5.

The 31-year-old has been doing some serious damage from the number four spot, making five half-centuries in eight games.

The ultra-consistent former Nottinghamshire batter has top-scored in three of Worcestershire’s eight matches and his patient approach could pay dividends again.

Warwickshire and Worcestershire have met three times in all competitions this season, with each side taking a win in the T20 Blast and the County Championship game ending in a draw so this could be a close contest.

That stalemate saw Libby make knocks of 38 and 101 not out so he should have few issues against this bowling attack.

Worcestershire finished as runners-up in Group A behind Somerset while Warwickshire were third behind Glamorgan and Leicestershire respectively in Group B.

The top two advance automatically to the semi-finals where they will be joined by the respective winners of Friday's matches.

In the other game, Group B runners-up Leicestershire face Hampshire, who finished third in Group A, at Grace Road.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.