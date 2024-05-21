Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 NottinghamHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:45 NottinghamHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cricket tips

England vs Pakistan prediction and cricket betting tips

Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England vs Pakistan in Wednesday's first T20 international at Headingley

Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to a 2-1 series win in Ireland
Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to a 2-1 series win in IrelandCredit: Sam Barnes

Where to watch England vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mohammad Rizwan top Pakistan runscorer
2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

England vs Pakistan prediction

England beat Pakistan in a low-scoring final at the 2022 T20 World Cup and they continue their preparation for next month's title defence with a four-match home series against Babar Azam's men.

The series starts at Headingley, where England thumped Pakistan by 45 runs in the only previous men's T20 international on a scorching day in July 2021.

Rain is forecast to disrupt Wednesday's game so the hosts may not risk fast bowler Jofra Archer, whose last international appearance came in March 2023.

The form of bilateral T20 series is rarely a reliable guide when it comes to major tournaments but England are keen to improve their record of four wins and eight defeats in 12 matches since lifting the World Cup in Melbourne.

Three of their likely top four – captain Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow – scored centuries in this season's IPL and opener Phil Salt had a dazzling campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pakistan, whose stars are not permitted to play in the IPL, beat Ireland 2-1 in this month's series and opener Mohammad Rizwan continues to churn out the runs in T20 cricket.

Rizwan, who top-scored with 37 in the 2021 defeat in Leeds, made 75 not out and 56 in the last two games against Ireland and has reached 60 in six of his last ten T20 appearances against England.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

James MiltonRacing Post Sport

inCricket tips

iconCopy
more inCricket tips
more inCricket tips