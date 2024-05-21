England vs Pakistan prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England vs Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Mohammad Rizwan top Pakistan runscorer

2pts 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

England vs Pakistan prediction

England beat Pakistan in a low-scoring final at the 2022 T20 World Cup and they continue their preparation for next month's title defence with a four-match home series against Babar Azam's men.

The series starts at Headingley, where England thumped Pakistan by 45 runs in the only previous men's T20 international on a scorching day in July 2021.

Rain is forecast to disrupt Wednesday's game so the hosts may not risk fast bowler Jofra Archer, whose last international appearance came in March 2023.

The form of bilateral T20 series is rarely a reliable guide when it comes to major tournaments but England are keen to improve their record of four wins and eight defeats in 12 matches since lifting the World Cup in Melbourne.

Three of their likely top four – captain Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jonny Bairstow – scored centuries in this season's IPL and opener Phil Salt had a dazzling campaign for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pakistan, whose stars are not permitted to play in the IPL, beat Ireland 2-1 in this month's series and opener Mohammad Rizwan continues to churn out the runs in T20 cricket.

Rizwan, who top-scored with 37 in the 2021 defeat in Leeds, made 75 not out and 56 in the last two games against Ireland and has reached 60 in six of his last ten T20 appearances against England.

