England Women vs Pakistan Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs Pakistan Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 1pm Sunday

Best bet

Waheeda Akhtar top Pakistan Women wicket-taker

1pt 5-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

England Women vs Pakistan Women prediction

England Women lead Pakistan Women 2-0 going into the third and final match of their Twenty20 series at Headingley and the home bowlers have been too sharp for the tourists.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 to lose the first T20 by 53 runs at Edgbaston before ace spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3-11) and Sarah Glenn (2-10) rolled them over for 79 in Northampton on Friday.

England are no bigger than 1-14 to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in Leeds although their batting depth has been tested in the first two matches.

They slipped to 11-4 before recovering to post 163-6 in the first T20 and needed some late boundaries from all-rounders Ecclestone and Danielle Gibson to drag them to 144-6 in Friday's win.

Pakistan fast bowler Waheeda Akhtar has taken three wickets in the first two games, dismissing England openers Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt as well as number three Alice Capsey, and she has also bowled the only maiden over in the series.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.