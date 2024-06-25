England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Best bet

Amy Jones top England Women runscorer

1pt 15-2 bet365

England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction

England Women won five of their seven white-ball matches in New Zealand earlier this year and they are 2-7 to beat the White Ferns in Wednesday's first ODI at Chester-le-Street.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was player of the series in England's 2-1 ODI win in New Zealand, scoring 92 not out, 48 and 50, and she is worth a bet to top-score from the middle-order again.

Jones remains in cracking form with the bat as she warmed up for the ODIs with knocks of 39, 67 not out, 26 and 36 for Central Sparks in the T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup.

She made 37 and 27 in two ODIs against Pakistan in May and could come to England's rescue once again if New Zealand make inroads with the new ball in Durham.

