- More
England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England Women vs New Zealand Women in Wednesday's first ODI in Chester-le-Street
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women
Sky Sports Cricket, 1pm Wednesday
Best bet
Amy Jones top England Women runscorer
1pt 15-2 bet365
England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction
England Women won five of their seven white-ball matches in New Zealand earlier this year and they are 2-7 to beat the White Ferns in Wednesday's first ODI at Chester-le-Street.
Wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones was player of the series in England's 2-1 ODI win in New Zealand, scoring 92 not out, 48 and 50, and she is worth a bet to top-score from the middle-order again.
Jones remains in cracking form with the bat as she warmed up for the ODIs with knocks of 39, 67 not out, 26 and 36 for Central Sparks in the T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup.
She made 37 and 27 in two ODIs against Pakistan in May and could come to England's rescue once again if New Zealand make inroads with the new ball in Durham.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inCricket tips
Last updated
- South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup semi-final prediction and cricket betting tips
- Monday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Australia vs India
- Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including USA vs England
- T20 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh and Afghanistan vs Australia predictions and cricket betting tips
- Friday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including England vs South Africa
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week
- South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup semi-final prediction and cricket betting tips
- Monday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including Australia vs India
- Sunday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including USA vs England
- T20 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh and Afghanistan vs Australia predictions and cricket betting tips
- Friday's T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips including England vs South Africa
- Get up to £305 in free bets & bonuses for Euro 2024 this week including boosted odds: 40-1 England to win & 50-1 Bellingham to make 1+ passes
- Euro 2024 correct-score predictions: Get 40-1 boosted odds on England vs Slovenia
- Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week
- Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week