England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6pm Wednesday

Best bet

Suzie Bates top New Zealand Women runscorer

2pts 3-1 general

England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction

England Women have been far too good for New Zealand this summer, winning the ODI series 3-0 and racing into a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20 series.

Those performances bode well for England's T20 World Cup challenge in Bangladesh in October and they are long odds-on to seal a 5-0 clean sweep at Lord's on Wednesday.

It is only the third women's T20 international held at the Home of Cricket and the first two produced memorable victories for England, against New Zealand in the 2009 T20 World Cup final and Australia in last year's Ashes.

New Zealand opener Suzie Bates has less fond memories of the 2009 final at Lord's, where she was stumped for one in the first over of the match.

The White Ferns collapsed to 85 all out that day and their batting has been equally brittle during this tour.

However, Bates remains a classy operator at the top of the order, top-scoring with 43 in the first T20 at the Rose Bowl and cantering to 38 off 27 balls in game three in Canterbury.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.