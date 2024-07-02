England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 1pm Wednesday

Best bet

England to have an opening partnership of over 28.5 runs

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction

England Women have eased into a 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against New Zealand and they are long odds-on to complete a clean sweep at the County Ground in Bristol.

A cloudy, damp day is forecast but those conditions may not be enough to halt in-form England openers Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier.

They shared a rollicking stand of 137 as England cantered to a nine-wicket victory in just 21.2 overs in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street.

They were on course for another century partnership in the second ODI before Beaumont was agonisingly run out with the score at 73.

That mix-up did not put Bouchier off her game as she went on to score a maiden international century, having struck 71 and 91 during March's T20 series in New Zealand.

All-rounder Brooke Halliday is the only New Zealand bowler to take a wicket in the first two ODIs and England are worth backing to put on at least 29 runs for the first wicket.

Beaumont has a superb ODI record in Bristol, scoring 148 against South Africa in 2017 and reaching 40 in six of her subsequent seven innings at the County Ground.

