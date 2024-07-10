England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Danni Wyatt top England Women runscorer

2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction

England Women eased into a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20 series against New Zealand with a rain-affected win in Hove on Tuesday.

Heather Knight's side are 9-2 third-favourites to win October's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and they should wrap up another victory in Canterbury.

New Zealand, who were outclassed 3-0 in the ODI series, lost the first T20 at the Rose Bowl by 59 runs after England had piled up 197-3.

Danni Wyatt scored 76 off 51 balls in that win before falling for a third-ball duck in Hove but she can bounce back at the St Lawrence Ground, where she top-scored with 65 in a 2022 ODI against India.

Wyatt has an excellent T20 international pedigree, scoring two of the four 20-over centuries by England Women batters.

She was named player of the match in the final game of May's series against Pakistan for a blistering knock of 87 from 48 deliveries at Headingley.

