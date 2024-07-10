- More
England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for England Women vs New Zealand Women in Thursday's third T20 international in Canterbury
Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Thursday
Best bet
Danni Wyatt top England Women runscorer
2pts 7-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction
England Women eased into a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20 series against New Zealand with a rain-affected win in Hove on Tuesday.
Heather Knight's side are 9-2 third-favourites to win October's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and they should wrap up another victory in Canterbury.
New Zealand, who were outclassed 3-0 in the ODI series, lost the first T20 at the Rose Bowl by 59 runs after England had piled up 197-3.
Danni Wyatt scored 76 off 51 balls in that win before falling for a third-ball duck in Hove but she can bounce back at the St Lawrence Ground, where she top-scored with 65 in a 2022 ODI against India.
Wyatt has an excellent T20 international pedigree, scoring two of the four 20-over centuries by England Women batters.
She was named player of the match in the final game of May's series against Pakistan for a blistering knock of 87 from 48 deliveries at Headingley.
