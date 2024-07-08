England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6.30pm Tuesday

Best bet

Brooke Halliday top New Zealand Women runscorer

1pt 12-1 Paddy Power

England Women vs New Zealand Women prediction

Despite a ragged fielding display, England Women eased to a 59-run win over New Zealand Women in Saturday's first T20 international at the Rose Bowl.

England's four-pronged spin attack proved too sharp for the White Ferns as leg-spinner Sarah Glenn took the key wickets of Suzie Bates, Maddy Green and Sophie Devine in the tenth over of the run-chase.

New Zealand were bowled out for 156 and 141 on their way to a 3-0 ODI series defeat and their batting woes mean Brooke Halliday looks a big price to top-score from number six in the second T20 in Hove.

She made 17 in the first T20, having scored 51, six and 31 in the three ODIs and she was also a consistent runscorer during England's white-ball tour of New Zealand in March and April.

The left-hander scored 27 not out, one, 25 and 33 in four innings in the T20 series against England and top-scored with 57 in the second ODI in Hamilton.

Halliday hit New Zealand's only six of the recent ODI series and she looks overpriced to star in a struggling batting unit.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.