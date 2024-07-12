England Women vs New Zealand Women fourth T20 prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women vs New Zealand Women

Best bet

Maia Bouchier to score 23 runs or more

1pt 5-6 bet365

England Women vs New Zealand Women fourth T20 prediction

England Women have established an unassailable 3-0 lead in their T20 series with New Zealand and they will be targeting a fourth successive win at the Oval on Saturday.

Alice Capsey was the latest star of the show for England, striking an unbeaten 67 in a six-wicket win in Canterbury last time out, while Sophie Ecclestone did the damage with the ball, taking 4-25.

Opener Maia Bouchier, meanwhile, went for a first-ball duck but she has otherwise been in fine nick in 2024 and can respond with a decent score on Saturday.

Bouchier was pinned lbw by Hannah Rowe with the first ball of the innings but that felt like an anomaly given Bouchier had struck 32 and 23 in the first two matches of the series.

And in March the England opener was one of the standout players in the series, scoring 223 runs over the five matches, including a total of 91 in Wellington, so she is worth backing to make at least 23 at the Oval.

