England Women v New Zealand Women prediction and cricket betting tips

Where to watch England Women v New Zealand Women

Sky Sports Cricket, Saturday 2.30pm

Best bet

Sophie Ecclestone top England bowler

1pt 11-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

England Women v New Zealand Women prediction

England Women secured a comfortable 3-0 win in their 50-over series against New Zealand and will be looking to follow up in this five-game T20 series against the same opponents.

The first game takes place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton with the hosts 1-3 to secure another victory.

Star England bowler Sophie Ecclestone was rested for the final game of the ODI series but is freshened up for this clash and she can put in another standout performance.

The left-armer recorded figures of 2-28 and 5-25 in the two games she did play against New Zealand so clearly causes plenty of problems for the visitors' batting lineup.

Ecclestone has now taken 13 wickets in her last four international outings and her average is as low as 14.67 in T20 internationals.

Side with the ICC’s number one bowler in the world in this format to be England’s top wicket-taker in this game.

