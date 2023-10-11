Australia v South Africa Cricket World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Australia v South Africa

Best bet

South Africa

3pts 13-10 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v South Africa predictions

South Africa and Australia had contrasting starts to their World Cup campaigns, particularly with the bat, and the Proteas are a tempting bet for victory against the Aussies in Lucknow.

Despite a dismal effort at the 2019 World Cup, South Africa still beat Australia in their final game and they roared back from 2-0 down to win last month's home ODI series 3-2.

Australia's bowlers took a pounding in those three defeats, especially at Centurion where Heinrich Klaasen's 83-ball 174 powered the hosts to 416-5.

South Africa eclipsed that total in their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka as centuries from Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen laid the foundation for Aiden Markram's scintillating 106 off 54 balls.

The Proteas' bowling was far from perfect – Sri Lanka's reply featured 17 sixes – but they still wrapped up a 102-run victory and should cause problems for a stuttering Australia batting unit.

A day after South Africa's Delhi runfest, Australia were bowled out for 199 in 49.3 overs against India before a brilliant opening spell from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc reduced the tournament hosts to 2-3.

It should have been 20-4 when Mitchell Marsh dropped a straightforward catch offered by Virat Kohli, who went on to make 85 as India recovered to claim a comfortable six-wicket win.

With Travis Head injured, Australia's top order lacks firepower and David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne scored 114 runs from 164 balls between them against India.

That sluggish tempo puts pressure on an unconvincing middle-order as wicketkeeper Alex Carey is short of runs and a lengthy tail starting with captain Pat Cummins at number eight.

South Africa's engine-room of Klaasen, David Miller and Marco Jansen packs more of a punch and their spin attack also looks stronger than the Aussies, with Tabraiz Shamsi pushing for a recall alongside Keshav Maharaj.

Klaasen (74 not out) and Miller (75 not out) set up South Africa's nine-run win over India in the last Lucknow ODI, in October 2022, and they look dangerous outsiders on their return to the Ekana Stadium.

