Tyson Fury vs Usyk undercard prediction: Kabayel can boss heavyweight showdown

When and where is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury vs Usyk takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard?

The fight will be available for purchase as a pay-per-view event on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

The first two hours of the undercard will also be shown on Sky Sports Action.

What time is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Uysk undercard?

The Fury vs Usyk undercard begins at 4pm UK and Ireland time. The main-event ring-walk is expected to be at 11pm.

Who is on the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard?

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace – for the IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar

Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivtr

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Best bets

Agit Kabayel to beat Frank Sanchez

2pts 15-8 Ladbrokes

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard predictions

On the undercard of Saturday’s Ring of Fire showdown Joe Cordina defends his IBF super-featherweight title when he faces Anthony Cacace, while Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis clash for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title.

There are short-priced favourites in both contests and the best bet can instead be found in the heavyweight clash between Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez.

Kabayel looked to be heading for the top when dominating Derek Chisora to win the European heavyweight title in 2017, but various management issues and cancellations slowed the German-born fighter’s career to walking pace.

However, that all changed when the 31-year-old burst back into the limelight with a stunning career-best performance to stop the previously undefeated and highly-rated Arslanbek Makhmudov in December.

That Saudi victory proved Kabayel’s well-being and there is far more substance to the Bochum boxer’s card than that offered by Sanchez.

The Cuban Flash is unbeaten in 24 career bouts but Efe Ajagba, Christian Hammer and Junior Fa are the standout names on his record and that modest standard of opposition leaves offers of 1-2 looking pretty short.

It’s a clash between two unexposed, unbeaten and promising performers and, at 15-8, Kabayel looks a good bet to move into world title contention.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.