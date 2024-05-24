Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall predictions and boxing betting tips: Plus get £40 in Ladbrokes bonuses

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall. You can grab your free bets here .

We've included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall

DAZN, 10pm Saturday

Best bets

Josh Taylor

1pts 13-10 bet365

Cheavon Clarke vs Ellis Zorro under 6.5 rounds

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson under 7.5 rounds

2pts 5-6 Coral, Ladbrokes

You can bet on Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall here and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall predictions

Bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall meet in a highly-anticipated rematch of their controversial 2022 clash in Leeds on Saturday.

Taylor was awarded a split-decision victory when taking on Catterall in Glasgow two years ago, a verdict that appeared generous to the Tartan Tornado.

The Scot put his undisputed super-lightweight crown on the line against Catterall in Glasgow, and while the 33-year-old held on to his belts, Taylor has since been stripped of three world titles and one was lost in defeat to Teofimo Lopez last year.

Injuries have hampered the progression of the East Lothian fighter and the loss to Lopez is the only appearance Taylor has made since the bout with Catterall.

There are certainly doubts over Taylor's ability to reach peak performance at this stage of his career, but it’s worth remembering that the Scot was brilliant in victories over Jose Carlos Ramirez, Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk and the 33-year-old’s chances are being dismissed a little too lightly.

Catterall was excellent in the first bout with Taylor, but the Chorley fighter hasn’t exactly dazzled in subsequent wins over Jorge Linares and Darragh Foley.

Of course, Catterall can’t beat an elite-level performer if one isn’t put in front of him, but the 30-year-old was chasing a world title shot after the Taylor loss and could certainly have been expected to produce busier and more destructive efforts against Linares and Foley.

Catterall’s performance against Taylor is the clear standout on his card and it has been proven that El Gato can stay with the Tartan Tornado. However, he was 7-1 to win the first match and punters are now being asked to take 8-11.

Clearly, Catterall has to be considerably shorter for the rematch, but being rated favourite against a former undisputed super-lightweight champion is questionable and Taylor looks worth a punt to score a repeat victory.

On the undercard, there are a couple of fights that could end early. Lewis Ritson’s career had been derailed by punishing defeats to Jeremias Ponce and Ohara Davies and hot-prospect Paddy Donovan can show that time has run out for the Sandman.

Ellis Zorro was stopped in round one by Jai Opetaia in Saudi Arabia in December and the Lewisham boxer’s defences are likely to be exposed again by the powerful and promising Cheavon Clarke.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall

We've already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it's worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+, new UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 31/05/24.

Minimum first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at minimum odds 1.5 to get 4x £10 free bets.

Restrictions and T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit Gambleaware.org.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.