Lukasz Rozanski v Lawrence Okolie predictions and boxing betting tips: Early finish expected in Poland

Where to watch Lukasz Rozanski v Lawrence Okolie

Sky Sports Action, 10pm Friday

Best bets for Lukasz Rozanski v Lawrence Okolie

Under 7.5 rounds

2pts 8-11 Coral, Lads

Lukasz Rozanski v Lawrence Okolie predictions

Lawrence Okolie returns to the ring on the comeback trail after losing his WBO world cruiserweight title to Chris Billam-Smith 12 months ago.

That was a poor performance in which Okolie was dropped three times and comprehensively outpointed, and he now heads heads to Poland to take on Lukasz Rozanski, who is an interesting contender.

The 38-year-old has left his break into the big-time late, but the latest two first-round stoppage victories over Artur Szpilka and Alen Babic warrant respect.

A clash against Okolie is a major step up for the Rzeszow fighter, but the Pole's power has to be taken seriously, and we could be set for an early finish.

Rozanski knows his best chance of winning the fight is to blast Okolie away in the early rounds, but the British fighter carries far more power than anyone the 38-year-old has faced.

Okolie has won 14 of his 20 career bouts by stoppage, and stepping up to bridgerweight from cruiserweight means the Hackney hitter will carry even more bulk.

Backing under 7.5 rounds covers plenty of angles, and the 8-11 on offer looks a fairly generous price.



Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.