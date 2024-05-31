Deontay Wilder v Zhilei Zhang predictions and boxing betting tips: Expect an early finish in heavyweight showdown

Where to watch Deontay Wilder v Zhilei Zhang

Both DAZN and TNT Sports will broadcast Wilder v Zhang as a PPV event in the UK at a price of £21.99. Coverage starts at 6pm on Saturday.

Best bets

Under 6.5 rounds in Wilder v Zhang

2pts Evs Paddy Power, Coral, Ladbrokes

Zhang to win in rounds one to four

1pts 9-2 general

Daniel Dubois to beat Filip Hrgovic

1pt 21-10 bet365

Deontay Wilder v Zhilei Zhang predictions

Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang are both on the comeback trail after defeats to Joseph Parker and there is plenty at stake in this non-title bout on a big night of boxing in Saudi Arabia with the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh playing host to the Queensbury vs Matchroom 5v5 card.

Defeat for either fighter would be a hammer blow at this stage in their careers.

Zhang has never challenged for a world title and at 41 it remains to be seen as to whether he could continue after back-to-back defeats. Wilder looked a shadow of his former self against Parker and if he were to lose on Saturday that would be a fourth defeat in his last five fights.

Both men went the full distance in their bouts with Parker but an early finish looks far more likely here given the styles of the American and Big Bang. Zhang is a pressure fighter who likes to come forward, while Wilder is always looking to land that one fight-ending shot.

Taking the qualities of both men into consideration, under 6.5 rounds looks a solid play but Zhang seems the more likely victor. The Chinese star has been in with some huge punchers and has never looked close to being hurt, so a small stake on Zhang winning in rounds one to four is another option.

All 21 of Zhang’s KO wins have come inside the first six rounds and he clearly began to tire in the middle rounds against Parker. Zhang is more than capable of putting on early pressure, and if he is able to close the distance and unload he may have too much for this version of Wilder.

There is another high-level heavyweight bout on the card as 9-4 shot Daniel Dubois takes on the unbeaten Filip Hrgovic.

Hrgovic looks the real deal but his only win of significance came against a below-par Zhang so he still has to be considered a bit of an unknown quantity, whereas Dubois put in strong displays in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and in his victory over Jarrell Miller so at the current prices he is a backable underdog.

Raymond Ford is rated narrow favourite against Nick Ball, Hamzah Sheeraz is 1-2 to overcome Austin Williams and Craig Richards can be backed at 4-6 to beat Willy Hutchinson in the other bouts.

