Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk prediction and boxing betting tips: get 50-1 on Fury or Usyk with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering new customers odds of 50-1 on either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk to win Saturday's blockbuster heavyweight contest.

Simply head pick your fighter and follow our guide below for more information.

When and where is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

Fury vs Usyk takes place on Saturday, May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Where to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk?

The fight will be available for purchase as a pay-per-view event on Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

What time is Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Uysk?

The Fury vs Usyk undercard begins at 4pm UK and Ireland time. The main-event ring-walk is expected to be at 11pm.

Best bet for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk to beat Tyson Fury

2pts 6-5 general

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk predictions

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk clash for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world in Saudi Arabia tonight and it’s an intriguing contest.

The betting has certainly moved in support of Usyk. The Ukrainian was a 9-4 chance when the market first opened and the 37-year-old is now just 6-5 to walk away with the four heavyweight belts.

It’s no surprise that the former undisputed cruiserweight king has shortened in the betting given the market was up before Fury’s awful performance against Francis Ngannou last time out.

That lacklustre display has to be a major concern, and while it can be argued that Fury may have taken the boxing debutant too lightly, that excuse doesn’t wash.

The Morecambe man’s two victories over Deontay Wilder are held up as the strongest form in the heavyweight division, but Wilder's subsequent pummelling by Joseph Parker in December didn’t do much for that theory.

It’s also worth remembering that Wilder had Fury on the canvas four times in their gruelling trilogy of bouts and those punishing fights could well have left their mark on the 35-year-old.

The Brit isn’t an old fighter in terms of age but Fury hasn’t led a dedicated and disciplined life outside the ring and ballooning in weight, along with spells of inactivity, have been a feature of the Gypsy King’s career.

Of course, Usyk has to give up size and weight to the towering Brit, and it’s unfair to simply dismiss Fury as a big heavyweight, but punch power and physique proved no barrier to the Simferopol fighter when he twice dominated Anthony Joshua.

Usyk’s experience in the heavyweight division is limited to only five fights, but the 37-year-old has twice beaten Joshua, who has to be rated as one of the top three fighters in the division, and the Ukrainian's movement, intelligence and skill are unmatched in the big-hitting ranks.

At 6-5, Usyk looks a bet to become a two-weight undisputed champion by dethroning the Gypsy King in the Kingdom Arena.

Who is on the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard?

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis – for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace – for the IBF super featherweight title

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

Moses Itauma vs Ilija Mezencev

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Sirawn Safar

Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivtr

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Isaac Lowe vs Hasibullah Ahmadi

Don't miss Henry Hardwicke's preview of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard:

Tyson Fury vs Usyk undercard prediction: Kabayel can boss heavyweight showdown



How to redeem your Fury vs Usyk Paddy Power betting offer

This guide will walk you through the process of joining Paddy Power and securing your 50-1 odds about either Fury or Usyk to win on Saturday. It's a quick, secure and easy sign-up process. Unlocking your 50-1 offer from Paddy Power after registration is both simple and secure. Just follow these steps:

Register for a new account with Paddy Power by clicking here for Fury or here for Usyk Place a max £1 bet on Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk at the normal odds Get winnings paid in cash at normal odds, topped up to enhanced price in free bets, valid for seven days

50-1 Fury vs Usyk enhanced odds offer terms and conditions

Bagging the 50-1 offer for EITHER Tyson Fury OR Oleksandr Usyk to WIN through Paddy Power is a straightforward process. Follow these steps outlined below to claim your free bets:

18+, new customers only

Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSACIR

Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards and Apple Pay

Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, May 18

Cashed out, partially cashed out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash-out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles

Free bets are valid for seven days

Tyson Fury T&Cs apply

Oleksandr Usyk T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.