Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou predictions and boxing betting tips + claim a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Where to watch Fury v Ngannou

You can watch Fury v Ngannou on TNT Sports Box Office with the main event expected to start at approximately 10pm on Saturday.

Fury v Ngannou fight predictions and best bets

Under 5.5 rounds

2pts 4-5 bet365

Tyson Fury to win in rounds 1-2

1pt 9-2 bet365

David Adeleye to beat Fabio Wardley

1pt 5-2 general

Fury v Ngannou betting odds

Fury 1-14

Ngannou 10-1

Draw 40-1

Fury v Ngannou predictions and betting tips

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night in a crossover bout billed as the 'Battle of the Baddest'.

Fury is a 1-14 chance to maintain his unbeaten record against the former UFC heavyweight champ in Riyadh, but the Gypsy King should arguably be even shorter than that.

WBC champ Fury is an elite boxer who has destroyed Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder twice and Derek Chisora three times during his unbeaten career while this will be Ngannou's first taste of professional boxing.

Betting at cramped odds in such an event makes limited appeal but the fight has been sanctioned by the British Boxing Board of Control, so there should be a level of structure to the contest.

Ngannou has fighting experience from his MMA background but this is a boxing bout. And not only does the Predator have to prove he is up to professional standard, he has to do it against the number-one ranked heavyweight on the planet.

The Cameroonian is likely to be completely outclassed in this sphere and the 38-year-old doesn’t even have a conditioning, speed or durability edge.

The fight is scheduled for ten rounds but Fury has the skills to end proceedings when he likes. Backing under 5.5 rounds and the Gypsy King to win in rounds one or two looks the play.

There is a competitive British heavyweight title contest between undefeated pair Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye on the undercard in Riyadh.

Wardley is the reigning champ and the Suffolk fighter has the form edge courtesy of wins over Nick Webb and Nathan Gorman. But Adeleye was a good amateur and the Londoner is a dangerous and unexposed rival.

The Ladbroke Grove fighter has dismantled the low-level opposition he has faced in his professional career to date and, at 5-2, he looks a value challenger.

