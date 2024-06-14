Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe predictions and boxing betting tips: Billam-Smith can avenge defeat

Where to watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe

Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe will be broadcast on Sky Sports Action. Coverage starts at 6.30pm on Saturday.

Best bets

Chris Billam-Smith to win

2pts 2-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Chris Billam-Smith v Richard Riakporhe prediction

Chris Billam-Smith defends his WBO cruiserweight title against Richard Riakorhe at Selhurst Park on Saturday but the champion enters the contest as the underdog.

A defeat to Riakporhe is the only blemish on Billam-Smith’s record as he was on the wrong side of a split decision in 2019.

That loss is perhaps the main reason why The Gentleman is the outsider here, but much has changed in the intervening years.

CBS has fought ten times since that loss and has claimed British, European and finally world titles against some quality opponents. In contrast, Riakporhe has kept his unbeaten record intact with seven wins but he hasn’t faced the same level of opposition and his win over Billam-Smith is probably the biggest success of his career.

Riakporhe, known as The Midnight Train, does carry devastating power and there’s more to his game than just being a big puncher, but this looks like a 50-50 bout so it makes sense to side with the underdog. Billam-Smith has the experience of these big nights and was able to handle Lawrence Okolie’s power when claiming the WBO belt, so back him to avenge his one loss.

Where to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin will be broadcast on Amazon Prime PPV at a price of £19.99. Coverage starts 1am Sunday.

Best Bets

Davis to win in rounds 7-12

1pts 13-8, William Hill

Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin prediction

Gervonta Davis returns to the ring for the first time in more than a year as he defends his WBA lightweight crown against fellow southpaw Frank Martin.

Martin is a threat as he boasts an 18-0 record and is a slick fighter who works behind a reliable and accurate right-hand jab.

Davis is a power-puncher, with 27 stoppages in 29 flights, and may find himself behind on the scorecards at some stage - but he may not need the judges.

Tank stopped Ryan Garcia in his last fight and that win looks even more impressive considering Garcia went on to beat Devin Haney. Davis will have to work hard to engineer an opening but when he does, he has enough power to bring an end to proceedings and it seems more likely that will happen in the later rounds.

