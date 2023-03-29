MLB 2023 season preview, predictions and baseball betting tips: Padres and Yankees poised for World Series clash
Free baseball predictions, best outright bets and analysis for the 2023 MLB season, which starts on Thursday, March 30
When does the 2023 MLB season start?
Thursday, March 30, 6.05pm
Best bets for the 2023 MLB season
San Diego Padres to win National League West
2pts 6-5 Hills, Paddy Power
San Diego Padres to win National League
1pt 13-2 BoyleSports
New York Yankees to win American League East
2pts 13-10 Paddy Power
New York Yankees to win American League
1pt 4-1 BoyleSports
Shohei Ohtani to win the American League MVP
2pts 2-1 Hills
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
MLB 2023 season predictions
The MLB regular season starts on Thursday, and is set to be the most entertaining season for a while following the introduction of a pitch clock to speed up slow play, with pitchers now required to begin their motion within 15 seconds when the bases are empty or 20 seconds with runners on base.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team in the NL West for a long time now but there are signs that their period of dominance could be coming to an end, and it might be worth taking a chance on San Diego rising to the top of their division.
The Padres have been making smooth progress for a few seasons and showed what they are capable of when knocking the Dodgers out of the postseason last year in the Division series.
The signing of shortstop Xander Bogaerts gives them an impressive offensive quintet, along with Juan Soto, Manny Machado & Fernando Tatis Jr, and they will do a lot of damage to the opposition this season.
The pitching is strong too - Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are two of the best starting pitchers in the National League while Josh Hader will rack up plenty of saves and ensure that any lead taken into the late innings for the Padres is preserved.
The New York Yankees kick things off at home to San Francisco in one of the opening games later today live on BT Sport, and have a good chance of going all the way in the American League.
They registered 99 wins last year, winning the AL East comfortably by seven games. They may not have it all their own way in the division this year, as the Blue Jays and Rays look likely to have improved, but the Bronx Bombers still look good enough to come out on top.
Their starting pitchers are top class. They have added Carlos Rodon to a high-quality rotation including Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, and all three are likely to have Earned Run Averages of three or lower. Although run prevention is arguably the team’s strength, their offense can do some damage too, spearheaded by Aaron Judge who was extraordinary last year, hitting 62 home runs for an American League record.
Shohei Ohtani was the star of the recent World Baseball Classic and was awarded Most Valuable Player for that tournament, having already picked up the AL MVP award in 2021 and finished runner-up last year. The two-way player (he pitches and hits, both to an elite standard) is a phenomenon, and 2-1 is a more than fair price about him regaining the award.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport