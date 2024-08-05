What's on this week: world's best jockeys compete in the Shergar Cup and top-class action across the globe

Monday

It is a busy Monday on the track, with five meetings across Britain and Ireland. The star Flat showing is the Ballyhane Stakes (4.50 ) at Naas, with the winner earning €148,500.

The form standard is set by the Aidan O'Brien-trained filly Heavens Gate . She has made the frame in both the Albany and Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and bids to give O'Brien his second win in the contest.

At Cork, a potential future jumps star could be on show as Aurora Vega , a daughter of the great Quevega and a sister to the late Facile Vega, has her first run over hurdles at 2.05 .

It is exclusively Flat action in Britain with cards from Ripon, Lingfield and Carlisle, while the entries for Saturday's big contests are revealed, including for Ascot's unique Shergar Cup.

It is exclusively Flat action in Britain with cards from Ripon, Lingfield and Carlisle, while the entries for Saturday's big contests are revealed, including for Ascot's unique Shergar Cup.

Tuesday

It is a much quieter affair on Tuesday, with just four meetings across Britain and Ireland at Catterick, Ffos Las, Roscommon and Chelmsford.

However, it is an important day as the entries and forfeits for Ireland's weekend cards are revealed. That includes for the first juvenile Group 1 race of the year, the Phoenix Stakes, at the Curragh.

The 6f contest could unearth one of next year's stars and has been won by the likes of Little Big Bear, Siskin, Advertise and Caravaggio in the last decade. Aidan O'Brien has a typically strong hand, which could include July Stakes winner Whistlejacket.

The next instalment of The Generation Game will also be available for Racing Post members online from 6pm, as will the continued Hall of Fame series.

Wednesday

Get set to enjoy some fun from the seaside as Brighton's traditional three-day summer meeting begins.

The Brighton Mile (3.55 ) may not have the prestige it once had, but it could be fiercely contested this year by plenty of previous course-and-distance winners. That usually proves vital given the unique nature of the East Sussex track.

The other British cards come from Pontefract, Yarmouth and Kempton, as well as two Irish meetings from Sligo and Wexford.

Thursday

The Racing League rolls on to Chepstow for round three, with all seven teams hoping to earn valuable points in their quest to win the competition.

The East have made a rapid start and sit over 100 points clear from next challengers Wales and the West. As well as the points on offer, there is £330,000 in prize-money to play for across the seven-race card.

Brighton's summer meeting continues with the Brighton Challenge Cup (4.00 ) the feature, while Leopardstown's evening card hosts two Group 3 races in the Desmond (6.52 ) and Ballyroan Stakes (7.52 ). Yarmouth, Sligo and Sandown complete the day's action.

The declarations for Saturday's cards will also be made, including for Shergar Cup day at Ascot and the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

Friday

Brighton's three-day meeting by the sea comes to an end with the Brighton Bullet (4.00 ) taking centre stage. Stewards' Cup-winning trainer George Baker could bid for more sprinting glory as he has three entered.

It is an exclusively British Flat day, with the rest of the action coming from Thirsk and Musselburgh in the afternoon before Newmarket and Haydock join proceedings in the evening.

It is an exclusively British Flat day, with the rest of the action coming from Thirsk and Musselburgh in the afternoon before Newmarket and Haydock join proceedings in the evening.

Saturday

It is a unique day in Britain's racing calendar as the annual team spectacle, the Shergar Cup, takes place at Ascot.

The Ladies team won the spoils last year, but a change to this year's make-up of teams means there will be a more equal representation of male and female jockeys. The Rest of the World team will now be made up exclusively of female riders.

It is not just a great occasion on the track, as bands such as the Sugababes and Scouting For Girls have been lined up for the music event after racing.

Group 1 action comes from the Curragh with the Phoenix Stakes (4.35 ). Whistlejacket could be on the quest for Group 1 glory, as may Railway Stakes scorer Henri Matisse .

There are also Group 3 races at Newmarket and Haydock. The Sweet Solera Stakes ( at the July course was won by subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Fallen Angel a year ago, while Redcar, Lingfield and Ayr also stage meetings.

There is a terrific offering from the US too. Heavy rain meant the Saratoga Derby (8.21 ) has been rescheduled to this Saturday and could see European hopes Diego Velazquez and Legend Of Time vie for Grade 1 success.

The Arlington Million (11.40 ), a prestigious race in its heyday and now staged at Colonial Downs, could see the Charlie Hills-trained Ancient Rome bid for a first success at the highest level.

Sunday

Leicester and Ripon are the two meetings in Britain alongside an Irish jumps meeting at Downpatrick, but the top-class Flat action comes from Deauville in France.

The Prix Jacques Le Marois is the summer highlight at the seaside venue, which Inspiral has taken for the last two runnings. However, she has disappointed in her two starts this term.

She could face a star-studded line-up from Britain and Ireland too, with Queen Anne Stakes winner Charyn , Haatem and star filly Porta Fortuna all entered. It could be a Classic running of the Group 1 contest.

