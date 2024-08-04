'He could really be quite exciting' - Docklands set to step up in trip for stellar Juddmonte International

Another name has been added to the all-star cast assembling for the Juddmonte International after connections of Docklands revealed they were favouring a crack at York's £1.25 million showpiece.

The challengers appear to be lining up to take on Derby and Coral-Eclipse winner City Of Troy on August 21, with miler Docklands ready to step up in trip in the 1m2½f contest.

"He's on track for York and it will be between the Juddmonte International and Strensall Stakes, but we're just beginning to lean towards the Juddmonte," said trainer Harry Eustace.

"I've always looked forward to getting him up to a mile and a quarter. If he does stay that trip and it brings out a bit more improvement, he could really be quite exciting."

Docklands, winner of last year's Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot, has finished second on each of three starts, all over a mile, this season, most recently behind Charyn in the Queen Anne Stakes.

His price for the Juddmonte International ranges between 20-1 and 50-1 in a market headed by City Of Troy at 11-10, with Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly , Economics , Calandagan and White Birch all around the 8-1 mark.

"It will be putting a genuine Group 1 performer from the older division in there and seeing where he stacks up against the three-year-olds City Of Troy and Ambiente Friendly," said Eustace.

"There'll be a few pacemakers for City Of Troy, you'd suspect, and that will help make the race."

Following York, Docklands, who is owned by Australian syndicate OTI Racing, will be heading to Australia to run in the Cox Plate.

"We nominate for the Cox Plate on Monday and after he runs in August it starts happening quite quickly as he goes into quarantine in September to run down there in October, all being well," said Eustace.

"There are a few hoops to jump through, but that's very much the plan. It's very exciting to be taking a horse down to Australia to run in one of their top races."

Eustace, whose brother David trained in Australia in partnership with Ciaron Maher before moving to Hong Kong this year, looks set to keep Docklands in his care next year.

"The plan is to bring him back home after that, which is fantastic for us, and he'll be campaigned fairly aggressively next season," he said.

"The fact that he loves the straight track at Ascot is a big plus and if he shows up well over a mile and a quarter on a round track, that opens up options as well."

Juddmonte International Stakes (York, August 21)

Ladbrokes: 11-10 City Of Troy, 7 Economics, 8 Alflaila, Ambiente Friendly, Calandagan, White Birch, 14 Zarakem, 16 Auguste Rodin, Bluestocking, Durezza, Ghostwriter, 20 Israr, King's Gambit, Opera Singer, 25 Docklands, Los Angeles, 33 bar.

