What's on this week: Racing League finale the warm-up for a Solario with an honour roll including Kingman and Masar

Monday

We are treated to five fixtures from Chepstow, Cartmel, Epsom, Southwell and Ripon on a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

At Ripon, the Listed Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes (3.12 ) headlines the meeting as first-time-out winners Benevento , Line Of Force , Mearall , Shadow Army and Preanka feature in a field of seven. Spirit Of Leros and Soldier’s Heart make it a competitive contest.

In Ireland, Downpatrick stages an afternoon jumps card and the day is rounded off with seven races from Ballinrobe.

Away from the track, entries for Saturday’s races, including the Group 3 Solario Stakes and Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown, will be revealed.

Tuesday

Course-and-distance winner La Domaniale is one of six declared for the feature 2m3½f handicap chase (6.25 ) at Stratford.

Paul Nicholls has a 44 per cent strike-rate at the track this season, with four winners from nine runners, and saddles Huelgoat in the opening 2m6f novice hurdle (3.55 )

Elsewhere, Ripon and Musselburgh host fixtures and the action concludes with an all-weather meeting at Lingfield and a seven-race Flat card from Bellewstown.

Entries are revealed for three important races in September, the Ayr Gold Cup, Doncaster's Champagne Stakes and Newbury's Mill Reef Stakes.

Wednesday

The Portobello Cup (4.05 ) headlines the action at Musselburgh. Jim Goldie, last year’s winning trainer, could saddle Trojan Sun , while Charlie Johnston has entered last-time-out winner Pons Aelius and course winner Yorkindness .

Meanwhile, Summer Cup hero Hang In There could return in the feature 2m7f handicap chase (5.10 ) at Worcester for Emma Lavelle. The ten-year-old is in line to clash with his recent conqueror Kinondo Kwetu and course-and-distance winner Exelerator Express , who could return for the first time since July 2022.

The day's other fixtures are at Catterick and Bellewstown, and there’s also an evening all-weather meeting at Kempton.

Will Jamie Osborne and Saffie Osborne be smiling after the Racing League conclusion again? Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Thursday

The ITV4 cameras are in town at Southwell as the final round of the Racing League takes centre stage after a competitive five weeks.

Jamie Osborne’s Wales and the West side hold a narrow lead going into the finale, with Matt Chapman’s London and the South squad leading the chase. The concluding 5f handicap (8.40 ) is the feature race.

Elsewhere, 425,000gns purchase Maissara could make her debut for Roger Varian in the 6f fillies’ maiden (5.20 ) at Newbury.

Chelmsford, Carlisle and Ffos Las also stage meetings, while the sole fixture in Ireland comes from Navan.

Declarations for Saturday’s races at Sandown, where there is Group action, will be confirmed alongside the day’s other fixtures.

Friday

Cerulean Bay bids to complete a hat-trick for David O’Meara in the 7f handicap (2.45 ) at Thirsk. The feature contest could also see course-and-distance winners Boardman , Bobby Bennu , Diamondonthehill , Persuasion and Yorkshire take their chances.

Ffos Las and Sandown stage afternoon meetings, while the evening racing concludes with fixtures at Fontwell, Southwell and Salisbury.

At 6pm, Racing Post Readers will have access to our bumper preview and tipping packages ahead of another busy Saturday.

The next stage of the implementation of affordability checks begins with online gambling operators conducting 'light touch financial vulnerability checks' for those customers with a net deposit of more than £500 a month, while a pilot of enhanced 'frictionless' financial vulnerability checks also starts.

Heredia (right): won last year's Atalanta Stakes for Richard Hannon Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Saturday

It is another action-packed day on ITV as the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes (2.25) and Group 3 Solario Stakes (3.35) feature at Sandown. Charlie Appleby has won the last two runnings of the Solario and is worth following if he saddles any runners, with the race's honour roll including Masar, Too Darn Hot and Kingman.

Beverley hosts a prestigious afternoon of racing headlined by the Listed Bullet Sprint (2.05). The 5f contest is one of two races live on ITV, with the Silver Cup (1.30) also being broadcast.

It’s a big day at the Curragh where three Group 3 races, including the Snow Fairy Stakes (3.25 ), take place alongside the Paddy Power-sponsored Irish Cambridgeshire Trial (4.35 ). Last year's winner, Coeur D'Or , is on course to return for Dermot Weld.

The Listed Chester Stakes (3.15) also forms part of the ITV coverage at Chester, while Newton Abbot stages an afternoon jumps meeting. The evening action comes to a close with fixtures at Lingfield and Chelmsford.

Sunday

We’re treated to Group 1 action in Germany as the Grosser Preis von Baden takes centre stage at Baden-Baden. The race is often a route for potential Arc runners and Torquator Tasso, who won it in 2021, struck at Longchamp next time out.

The Group 3 Fairy Bridge Stakes headlines the fixture at Tipperary, with the Listed Abergwaun Stakes also featuring on the card.

In Britain, the week is concluded with a jumps card at Worcester and a Flat fixture at Brighton.

Premier meeting

Thursday Southwell (Racing League)

