What's on this week: Paddy Power Gold Cup, Jonbon's return and the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham's November meeting

Monday

Coral Cup winner Langer Dan makes his seasonal debut at Kempton (3.00 ) and takes on six decent rivals including Cobblers Dream , who won last year's Lanzarote Hurdle over the same track and trip, and Scottish Grand National winner Kitty's Light .

Confirmations are made for Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 ) and Sunday's Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 ), the centrepieces of Cheltenham's three-day November meeting.

Tuesday

Cool Survivor was beaten a neck by 2021 Triumph Hurdle winner Quilixios on his chasing debut at Limerick last month and he bids to go one better at Fairyhouse (1.45 ), but could face stiff opposition in the form of the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior , who would be making his debut over fences. Ask D'Man , winner of the prestigious John Corbet Cup at Stratford's hunter chase evening last year, makes his first start for 536 days (2.55 ) for David Christie.

Bells Of Peterboro led until almost falling the the second-last of a 19-runner handicap chase for amateur riders at Cheltenham last month and the Tim Vaughan-trained eight-year-old reverts to hurdles for Lingfield's feature contest (3.05 ).

Innisfree Lad ran in the same Cheltenham race as Bells Of Peterboro and could get back to winning ways on his return to veteran company at Huntingdon (1.30 ). Listed winner Onemorefortheroad (3.15 ) also features on the seven-race card. Newcastle and Wolverhampton stage all-weather meetings.

Entries are made for the Tingle Creek at Sandown on December 9 and Aintree's Becher Chase, which is run on the same day. The entries also close at noon for the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27.

Wednesday

Grade 1 winner Shan Blue could return at Bangor (2.05 ) in a race his trainer Dan Skelton won last year with subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos, should the meeting pass an inspection. Skelton also won the preceding Listed mares' novice chase (1.30 ) on this card 12 months ago with Galia Des Liteaux and he has Nurse Susan and Walk In Clover entered.

Shan Blue: Grade 1 winner entered at Bangor on Wednesday Credit: Pool

Listed Cheltenham bumper winner Fiercely Proud could make his hurdling debut at Ayr (12.45 ) while Kempton, Newcastle and Dundalk all race on the all-weather.

Thursday

King Of Kingsfield was third behind Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown festival in April and could bid to get off the mark over hurdles at the third attempt at the same track (2.05 ).

The in-form Venetia Williams could strike again with Pink Legend , who was third in the Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and seeks to complete a hat-trick following wins at Cheltenham and Perth in Market Rasen's Listed mares' chase (2.50 ).

Pink Legend (near): could make her seasonal debut at Market Rasen Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Taunton, Sedgefield and Chelmsford also stage meetings.

Friday

Cheltenham's November meeting kicks off with Countryside Day and Unexpected Party could bid to follow up last month's win at Chepstow over recent scorer Knappers Hill in the Grade 2 SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase (2.20 ).

Doncaster and Southwell also stage racing over jumps while Newcastle and Wolverhampton complete the day's action on the all-weather.

Saturday

The Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20 ), one of the highlights of the jumps season, takes centre stage at Cheltenham with Turners Novices' Chase winner Stage Star bidding to give Paul Nicholls his third win in the £160,000 contest. The Real Whacker is another Grade 1-winning novice from last season's Cheltenham Festival who could make his seasonal debut in the race.

Jamie Snowden used the Old Roan Chase as a prep for last year's winner Ga Law and he could repeat the feat with Datsalrightgino , who is 3lb better off at the weights with Stage Star than when second to that rival on Trials day. The seven-race card also features a Grade 2 juvenile hurdle (12.35) and a Listed 3m½f novice chase (1.45).

Marine Nationale: Supreme winner could make chasing debut at Navan Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Marine Nationale may make his chasing debut (3.15) if the ground is not too testing at Navan on a card that also features a couple of Grade 2 races in the Lismullen Hurdle (2.05) and Fortria Chase (2.40).

Lingfield's Listed Churchill Stakes (2.36) and Golden Rose Stakes (3.11) will be shown on ITV4 along with four Cheltenham races.

Wetherby and Uttoxeter also host jumps meetings and Wolverhampton's evening fixture completes the day's action.

Sunday

Four-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon is expected to make his reappearance in the Shloer Chase (2.55), on the final day of Cheltenham's November meeting. The Arkle runner-up could take on last year's Arkle winner Edwardstone and Nube Negra , who has won this race for the last two years, in a red-hot running of the £100,000 Grade 2 contest.

Jonbon: should reappear in a competitive Shloer Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle (3.30 ) is the main event at Cheltenham and Nemean Lion is an 8-1 ante-post favourite to follow up his Welsh Champion Hurdle success.

The second day of Navan's two-day meeting is headlined by the €100,000 Troytown Handicap Chase (2.32 ). The Southern National (2.03) is the feature race on Fontwell's seven-race card.

