What's on this week: more Royal Ascot entries revealed before Group action at Haydock and final leg of US Triple Crown

Monday

Aidan O'Brien may still be revelling in City Of Troy's Epsom glory, but he has another classic to tackle on Monday at Gowran Park, where €200,000 is on offer for the 1m1½f Gowran Classic (3.35 ).

He saddles Ocean Of Dreams , who was well beaten in Group 3 company last time but is likely to be well-fancied alongside Sheila Lavery's course winner Vestigia .

Ireland also delivers a strong jumping fixture at Listowel, with Graded winners Easy Game , Saint Sam and French Dynamite all declared in a competitive 2m3f chase (4.20 ).

The meeting counts as the sole jumps card of the day and there are four Flat fixtures in Britain, with a sprint handicap (6.45 ) at Windsor the pick of the evening action.

James Doyle makes a rare trip to Ayr, where Wathnan Racing could debut another smart prospect in maiden (2.15 ) runner Electrolyte . There is also action at Brighton and Wetherby.

Racing Post readers can also get a taste of the demanding life of a jockey as feature writer Jonathan Harding tries his hand at a jockeys' fitness class, available online at 6pm and in Tuesday's paper.

Tuesday

Under Siege was beaten only by subsequent Dante winner Economics on his debut at Newbury in April and will bid to claim his first success at Leicester in a smart-looking maiden (3.33 ).

Harry Skelton, Henry Brooke and Sean Bowen, who occupy the top three placings in the jump jockeys' championship, are all in action at Southwell. The evening action is on the all-weather at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.

There is plenty of action away from the track too, with acceptances for the Coral-Eclipse on July 6, the Northumberland Plate on July 29 and the Royal Hunt Cup and Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

Entries are also released for York's John Smith's Cup and Bunbury Cup at Newmarket next month, while Pricewise delivers his verdict on the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Tuesday evening (Wednesday's newspaper).

Wednesday

The 7f maiden (4.50 ) at the Curragh has thrown up future stars including the smart Ballydoyle pair Lope Y Fernandez and Point Lonsdale in the past, and Aidan O'Brien could have another smart prospect in the field with interesting debutants Bernard Shaw and Ideas Of March .

Newton Abbot is the sole jumps fixture of the day, but there are three Flat meetings in Britain, with action at Ripon, Nottingham and Kempton, where Powdering could bid for a four-timer in the opening 7f handicap (5.35 ).

William Haggas (left): could have runners in Ireland Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Thursday

Alice Haynes and William Haggas could have runners at Leopardstown as they have entries in the Listed Glencairn Stakes (6.30 ), while the beautifully bred Sweet Chariot is a notable newcomer for Aidan O'Brien in the 7f fillies' maiden (4.55 ).

The Listed King George V Cup (5.30 ) also features on the afternoon card, while Olympus Point , a half-brother to top sprinter Blue Point is a debutant to note for Godolphin in Haydock's 6f novice (2.35 ).

Hamilton and Chelmsford also hold Flat meetings alongside jump racing at Uttoxeter.

Charlie Appleby will also be represented at Saratoga, where Siskany will bid to defend his title in the Belmont Gold Cup under William Buick.

Friday

Last year's Royal Ascot winner Coppice , who moved from John and Thady Gosden to Chad Brown, is the mount of Frankie Dettori in the Grade 1 Just A Game Stakes (10.30) at Saratoga. There is also British interest in the following Grade 1 New York Stakes (11.05) as Charlie Appleby saddles English Rose , while Dettori rides the Joseph O'Brien-trained American Sonja .

In Britain, the two afternoon Flat meetings come from Brighton and Thirsk, while there is evening action from Bath, Haydock and Goodwood. The sole jumps card takes place at Market Rasen, while there are two fixtures in Ireland at Clonmel and Fairyhouse.

At 6pm, Racing Post readers will be able to view our bumper preview and tipping packages for another busy Saturday afternoon of action in the racing calendar.

Richard Fahey: won the Two Year Old Trophy with Bombay Bazaar last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Saturday

The ITV4 action comes from Haydock and Beverley, where the latter venue stages the Two Year Old Trophy (2.40) and the former hosts the Group 3 Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes (3.00) and Group 3 John of Gaunt Stakes (3.35).

The only jumps fixture of the day comes from Bangor, while there are also seven races from Catterick.

The final leg of the US Triple Crown – the Belmont Stakes (11.57pm) – is the main event at Saratoga. Mystik Dan and Seize The Grey, winners of the first two legs in the form of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, could feature in the race. The $1 million Metropolitan Handicap (Met Mile), $1m Manhattan, $500,000 Woody Stephens and the $500,000 Ogden Phipps also take place on the card.

The Listed Kooyonga Stakes is the headline act at Navan, while the first day of a two-day meeting at Punchestown takes place. In Britain, the day is rounded off with evening action at Chepstow and Lingfield.

Sunday

It is a significant day on the track at Goodwood as the £70,000 Listed Agnes Keyser Stakes and Listed Tapster Stakes take centre stage on the card. Roger Varian has won the latter twice in the past two years, while Group 1 winner Hukum landed the spoils in 2021.

There is also a competitive card in Scotland as both the Perth Silver Cup and Perth Gold Cup take place. Gordon Elliott completed a successful raid in the race last year when Ballykeel came out on top.

In Ireland, the action comes from Punchestown.

