Godolphin connection key to the booking of William Buick for Desert Crown in King George

Champion jockey William Buick gets the chance to win Saturday's Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40 Ascot) for a third time when partnering Derby winner Desert Crown due to his connections with Sheikh Mohammed and his extended Rabbah organisation.

Buick, who has won the race on Nathaniel (2011) and Adayar (2021), is retained by the Sheikh’s Godolphin operation, which is associated with the wider Rabbah Bloodstock banner that includes Saeed Suhail, who owns Desert Crown.

Buick has been much in demand in Group 1 races recently, having been headhunted by John and Thady Gosden for the similarly high-profile mount on Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse with Frankie Dettori suspended.