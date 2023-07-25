Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Godolphin connection key to the booking of William Buick for Desert Crown in King George

William Buick: was fortunate to avoid serious injury on Saturday
William Buick: rides Desert Crown in the King GeorgeCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Champion jockey William Buick gets the chance to win Saturday's Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.40 Ascot) for a third time when partnering Derby winner Desert Crown due to his connections with Sheikh Mohammed and his extended Rabbah organisation.

Buick, who has won the race on Nathaniel (2011) and Adayar (2021), is retained by the Sheikh’s Godolphin operation, which is associated with the wider Rabbah Bloodstock banner that includes Saeed Suhail, who owns Desert Crown.

Buick has been much in demand in Group 1 races recently, having been headhunted by John and Thady Gosden for the similarly high-profile mount on Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse with Frankie Dettori suspended.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 25 July 2023Last updated 18:24, 25 July 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain