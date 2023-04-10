What's on this week: Grand National week kicks off with the Irish version at Fairyhouse

Monday

Easter Monday kicks off in spectacular fashion with the Irish Grand National () featuring on a mouthwatering card at Fairyhouse.

Thedevilscoachman, Panda Boy and Stumptown sit at the top of the market, while the only hope of a British-trained success in the 3m5f contest lies with the Venetia Williams-trained Royale Pagaille, who attempts to defy top weight of 11st 12lb.

There are also three Grade 2 races on the Fairyhouse bill, including the Fairyhouse Chase (). The in-form Easy Game and stablemate Janidil provide Willie Mullins with solid chances.

ITV4 are showing five from Fairyhouse and another four from Kempton, including the Listed Snowdrop Fillies' Stakes () in which Sun Chariot runner-up Laurel attempts to get back to winning ways.

We move a day closer to Saturday's Grand National at Aintree as confirmations for the world's most famous race are revealed. Entries for the remaining races on Saturday will also be announced, with the Grade 1 Maghull Novices' Chase, Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle and the Liverpool Hurdle among the attractions.

Chepstow, Huntingdon, Fakenham, Plumpton, Redcar and Wolverhampton also stage fixtures on an action-packed afternoon, while Cork hosts the other meeting in Ireland.

Tuesday

Declarations for day one of the Grand National festival on Thursday are revealed and unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill will find out his opponents in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle.

Jonbon (right) beat El Fabiolo in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Cheltenham Gold Cup second Bravemansgame could feature among those to take on Shishkin in the Aintree Bowl on a superb card that could also feature Arkle runner-up Jonbon.

Elsewhere, weights for the Scottish Grand National and bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown will be revealed.

On the track, a £30,000 5f handicap () is the headline act at Pontefract, with Ey Up Its Maggie, Live In The Dream and Dakota Gold among the runners. The only other afternoon fixture comes from Exeter, where the JP McManus-owned Haldon Hill attempts to land a hat-trick in the 3m handicap chase ().

The day is rounded off with evening action on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and Dundalk.

Wednesday

Declarations for day two of Aintree will be made, with the Marsh Chase being one of four Grade 1 races taking place, as well as the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences.

The Flat steps up another gear as entries are made for the for the first day of Newmarket's Craven meeting on Tuesday [April 18].

The pick of the action on the track comes from Nottingham as 90,000gns buy Tajalla attempts to follow on from his debut success in a 5f novice (). Elsewhere on the card, Trueshan and Buzz could clash in the Listed Further Flight Stakes (). The latter has not been seen on a racecourse since winning the Coral Hurdle at Ascot in November 2021.

Southwell and Catterick host fixtures and the day concludes with cards at Kempton and Gowran Park.

Thursday

All eyes will be on Merseyside as day one of the Grand National festival takes place with four Grade 1s on the card. Our team will provide expert analysis before the meeting, with Good Morning Aintree making a return.

A maximum of 40 runners will stand their ground for the National, while the final fields for the remainder of Saturday’s action will also be revealed.

Constitution Hill: can the superstar win yet again? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

On the track, the phenomenal Constitution Hill will again be the headline act as he chases a sixth successive top-level victory to extend his overall unbeaten record to seven in the Aintree Hurdle (). Stablemate Epatante, Zanahiyr and I Like To Move It may feature among his opponents.

The Aintree Bowl () has the potential to be a red-hot renewal if the current entries stand their ground. After disappointment in the Ryanair Chase last month, Shishkin is stepping up in trip to 3m1f and could face the likes of Ahoy Senor, Bravemansgame, Conflated and A Plus Tard.

Jonbon will attempt to return to winning ways in the Manifesto Novices' Chase (), but could face stiff opposition in the form of Stage Star and Banbridge. The Juvenile Hurdle () is the day's other Grade 1 contest, with the Willie Mullins-trained Zeta the ante-post favourite.

Looking away from Aintree, there is afternoon action from Taunton and Newcastle, and an all-weather fixture from Chelmsford in the evening.

Friday

Day two of Aintree provides more entertainment with four Grade 1 races, headlined by the £250,000 Marsh Chase (). Champion trainer Paul Nicholls could be well represented in the contest with Pic D’Orhy and Hitman among his possible contenders.

It could be a day to remember for Nicholls as he could saddle Hermes Allen and impressive Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (). Irish raider Absolute Notions could also be a candidate if he is declared.

You Wear It Well could be out continue her winning run for Jamie Snowden in the Top Novices' Hurdle (). The six-year-old was a smart scorer of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Inthepocket, Altobelli and Luccia could also take their chance in the race.

Galia Des Liteaux could hand Dan Skelton another big prize as she holds an entry in the Mildmay Novices' Chase (). Completely Unknown may feature for Nicholls, while Ireland could be represented by leading fancies Gerri Colombe, Journey With Me and Bronn.

The other action in Britain comes from Leicester and Sedgefield, while Southwell hosts seven races on the all-weather in the evening.

In America, Breeders' Cup winner Modern Games is set to make his first start since November in the $600,000 Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland.

Saturday

After months of talking, the wait is over as the Randox Grand National () takes centre stage at Aintree. The 4m2½f contest, which is regarded as the most watched races in the world, will see the runners tackle 30 fences.

Noble Yeats (right) jumps with Any Second Now in last year's Grand National Credit: Shaun Botterill (Getty Images)

Our Racing Post experts will be on hand with analysis and tipping, while the team will host the third and final episode of Good Morning Aintree with everything you need to know in the lead-up to the National. Our team will also have a bumper preview package highlighting the key details for the race and the leading players.

Ante-post favourite Delta Work has come in for support as the Cross Country winner attempts to hand trainer Gordon Elliott a fourth success in the race. Last year’s National runner-up Any Second Now is prominent in the betting, as are Gaillard Du Mesnil, Mr Incredible and Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos. Noble Yeats caused a huge shock to win the race 12 months ago and he's back for another crack.

Beforehand there are three Grade 1 contests on the card as the Maghull Novices' Chase, Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle and Liverpool Hurdle provide excellent viewing on the undercard.

Newcastle, Chepstow and Yarmouth host the other action on a busy Saturday afternoon and the day ends with an all-weather fixture at Wolverhampton.

Sunday

Amid the fallout from Saturday’s Grand National, Huntingdon and Wincanton host seven races each.

The pick of the action in Ireland comes from the Curragh as the track stages the Group 3 Lester Piggott Gladness Stakes and Group 3 Alleged Stakes, while there is also a meeting at Tramore.

